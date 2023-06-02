Charles E. Mohr

Charles “Chuck” E. Mohr, 76, of The Villages, FL, passed away on May 27, 2023 in The Villages, FL. He was born on December 1,1946 to Charles and Helen Mohr. He was proceeded in death by his parents.

Chuck proudly served his country in the United States army and later began a rewarding career as a PGA Tour Caddy. He enjoyed the opportunity to travel all over the world, experiencing new places and things and meeting new people. He made friends wherever he went.

Eventually, Chuck met the love of his life, Karen, and they were married for 20 blissful years while enjoying a life of travel and making memories.

He is survived by his loving wife Karen; step-daughters Michelle (Roger) Keller and Jennifer Hand; sisters Jan (Gary) Weir and Debra (Jerry) Walker; nieces Erin Bailey and Kelly Ambrose; step-grandchildren Preston, Hannah, Cameron and Emily; great-nieces Brooke, Lucy and Julia; great-nephew Blake and countless supportive friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Chuck’s name. A graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on Tuesday, June 27th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life.