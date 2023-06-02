Cheap gas lures in plenty of customers at new 7-Eleven

Cheap gas lured in plenty of customers at the new 7-Eleven on Friday on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Unleaded gasoline was selling for less than $3 per gallon at the gas station and convenience store at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue.

The new 7-Eleven has replaced a BP station and Kangaroo station which had been at the location for many years.

The new 7-Eleven includes a car wash which was the subject of some controversy in 2022 when a historic which had been ordered to be saved. The tree was mauled during the demolition process and the 7-Eleven faced a $4,000 fine.