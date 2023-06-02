83.9 F
The Villages
Friday, June 2, 2023
By Staff Report
Dennis K. Weik, 81, of The Villages, passed away on May 27, 2023 in The Villages, FL.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 31st at Heirs-Baxley.

Dennis will be remembered for his love of golf and for being a dear friend to many.

Dennis is survived by Mary Lotter – his fiancé and loving companion of 15 years. Son and daughter-in-law Kent and Cindy. Stepdaughter Jennifor Acosta. Grand-daughters Brandi and Rachel. Sister Kathleen Frait and brother Joe Weik.

The family of Dennis and Mary wish to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Fawole and The Villages Hospital.

