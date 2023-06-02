Dennis K. Weik, 81, of The Villages, passed away on May 27, 2023 in The Villages, FL.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 31st at Heirs-Baxley.

Dennis will be remembered for his love of golf and for being a dear friend to many.

Dennis is survived by Mary Lotter – his fiancé and loving companion of 15 years. Son and daughter-in-law Kent and Cindy. Stepdaughter Jennifor Acosta. Grand-daughters Brandi and Rachel. Sister Kathleen Frait and brother Joe Weik.

The family of Dennis and Mary wish to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Fawole and The Villages Hospital.