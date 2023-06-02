DeSantis lied to me

To the Editor:
I voted for Ron DeSantis for his second term as governor of Florida because he did a great job in his first term. I expected him to serve for four years. I’m watching him on Fox making a speech in New Hampshire. He is running for president!
He used the citizens of Florida to win his second term in a landslide. He had his state legislators change the law so that he could run for president without losing his job as governor of Florida.
Ron, I will not vote for you for president because you lied to me.
Michelle Gaonach
Village of Hemingway