DUI suspect with wine in car arrested after rear-end collision on U.S. Hwy. 441

A drunk driving suspect with an open wine bottle in her car was arrested after a rear-end collision on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield.

Anita Kaye Hurley, 54, of Belleview, had been at the wheel of a black Volkswagen Jetta at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 north of SE 143rd Lane when she rear-ended a white Mazda CX-9, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement personnel who arrived on the scene suspected that Hurley had been drinking. An open 1.5-liter bottle of wine was spotted on the driver’s side floorboard of her car.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but could not maintain her balance. She provided breath samples that registered .208 and .226 blood alcohol content.

Hurley was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence with property damage. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.