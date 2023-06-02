82.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 2, 2023
type here...

DUI suspect with wine in car arrested after rear-end collision on U.S. Hwy. 441

By Staff Report
Anita Kaye Hurley
Anita Kaye Hurley

A drunk driving suspect with an open wine bottle in her car was arrested after a rear-end collision on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield.

Anita Kaye Hurley, 54, of Belleview, had been at the wheel of a black Volkswagen Jetta at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 north of SE 143rd Lane when she rear-ended a white Mazda CX-9, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement personnel who arrived on the scene suspected that Hurley had been drinking. An open 1.5-liter bottle of wine was spotted on the driver’s side floorboard of her car.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but could not maintain her balance. She provided breath samples that registered .208 and .226 blood alcohol content.

Hurley was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence with property damage. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis lied to me

A Village of Hemingway resident contends Ron DeSantis won her vote, but she won’t make that mistake again. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The other fellow

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at how your perspective makes such a difference.

Standing up for the gate attendants

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of The Villages offers a different perspective on the gate attendants.

Sawgrass is not a square and it’s overpriced

A Village of Linden resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Sawgrass Grove is not a square and it is overpriced.

You can’t single out one little white cross

A Village of St. James resident says you can’t single out a single white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos