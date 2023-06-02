Florida’s two senators refuse to support bill to raise debt ceiling

Florida’s two senators refused to support a bill to raise the debt ceiling.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott voted against the measure Thursday night aimed at preventing the country from going into default.

However, the measure garnered enough votes to pass and the bill is now headed to President Biden’s desk for his signature.

Those voting against the measure included 31 Republicans, four Democrats and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is an independent.

“I voted no today because this legislation will only bury us deeper in debt and does nothing to stop the rampant inflation Biden and the Democrats have caused with their addiction to reckless government spending. There will never come a day when the permanent political class in either party in Washington will stand up in favor of curtailing runaway spending and debt,” said Scott, a former two-term governor of Florida.

Earlier in the week, Congressman Daniel Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in The U.S. House of Representatives, voted in favor of raising the debt ceiling, but also expressed his concerns about the nation’s debt.