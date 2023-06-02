83.9 F
The Villages
Friday, June 2, 2023
Glenn Lee Ridenour

By Staff Report

Glenn Lee Ridenour, age 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in The Villages.

He was born in Troy, Ohio and lived in Ohio for Many years before moving to Wisconsin in 1981 later moving to The Villages in 2010. Mr. Ridenour was a member of the Lions Club in Port Washington, Wisconsin and Lake Sumter Lions Club in The Villages, Florida. Mr. Ridenour was a proud member of the LV 5 Club.

He is survived by his wife: Patsy A. Ridenour, The Villages, FL.; Son: Brian D. Ridenour, Columbus, Ohio; Brother: Dale (Pam) Ridenour, Tipp City, Ohio; Mother of his Son: Janet Ridenour.
Services and Interment will follow in Vandalia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers friends who wish may make memorial to their favorite Charity.

