Friday, June 2, 2023
Great Blue Skimmer Dragonfly At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This great blue skimmer dragonfly was seen resting between hunting flights at the Fenney Nature Trail on a warm spring day. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Great blue skimmer dragonfly resting at Fenney Nature Trail
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

