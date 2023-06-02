Nervous repeat offender arrested with metallic knuckles stashed in purse

A nervous repeat offender was arrested with a bag full of drugs and metallic knuckles stashed in her purse.

Stephanie Shannon Kilby, 37, was spotted Tuesday afternoon leaving “a residence known to the Fruitland Park Police Department to be prevalent with the use and distribution of illegal narcotics.” When approached by an officer, Kilby, who was arrested in April at Home Depot in Lady Lake, appeared to be “nervous.”

She had a pair of metallic knuckles in her purse. She also was in possession of a bag that contained seven grams of methamphetamine, two grams of fentanyl, 1 morphine pill, four suboxone pills and two lorazepam pills. She was also in possession of a syringe, according to the arrest report.

Kilby, who was arrested last year at a drug house in Fruitland Park, was taken into custody on numerous drug charges as well as a charge of carrying a concealed weapon for the metallic knuckles found in her purse. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $15,000 bond.