83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 2, 2023
type here...

Standing up for the gate attendants

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to the post “Money is being wasted on gate attendants.” Gate attendants do more than raise/lower the gate arms. Unfortunately, I no longer have a copy of the job description but if one wishes to verify what I’m saying it’s easy enough to do so. Aside from their obvious duties the gate attendants may need the income. Additionally while traveling on Morse Boulevard recently I was surprised to see a gate arm in an unlikely spot and that particular gate would have benefited from lights on the gate arms and brighter colors as the original poster of “money being wasted” suggested. While foot traffic can easily walk around gates the gates they do deter people in vehicles from selling things door to door.

Jacqueline Morgan
Historic Side of The Villages

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Sawgrass is not a square and it’s overpriced

A Village of Linden resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Sawgrass Grove is not a square and it is overpriced.

You can’t single out one little white cross

A Village of St. James resident says you can’t single out a single white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why are there fewer amenities south of State Road 44?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident offers an explanation for the reason there are fewer amenities south of State Road 44.

Fair is fair when it comes to displaying religious symbols

A Soulliere Villas resident contends fair is fair when it comes to displaying religious symbols. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclist describes series of close calls during a recent ride in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure bicyclist describes a series of close calls during a recent ride.

Photos