Standing up for the gate attendants

To the Editor:

In response to the post “Money is being wasted on gate attendants.” Gate attendants do more than raise/lower the gate arms. Unfortunately, I no longer have a copy of the job description but if one wishes to verify what I’m saying it’s easy enough to do so. Aside from their obvious duties the gate attendants may need the income. Additionally while traveling on Morse Boulevard recently I was surprised to see a gate arm in an unlikely spot and that particular gate would have benefited from lights on the gate arms and brighter colors as the original poster of “money being wasted” suggested. While foot traffic can easily walk around gates the gates they do deter people in vehicles from selling things door to door.

Jacqueline Morgan

Historic Side of The Villages