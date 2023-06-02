Suspect who can’t speak English arrested in price tag swap at Walmart

A suspected thief who cannot speak English has been arrested in a price tag-switching incident at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Lynn Thu Wun, 30, of Lady Lake, entered the store at about 1 p.m. Thursday and was observed by the store’s loss prevention officer as he removed the UPC bar code from an air mattress, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He selected a brown futon bed priced at $178 and placed the $126 UPC bar code from the air mattress over the bar code for the futon bed. He went to the self-checkout and purchased the futon bed at the lower price. He was taken into custody when he left the store. The arrest report noted he does not speak English.

Thu Wun was arrested on charge of theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.