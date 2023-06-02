Tamarind Grove adult pool closed until further notice

The Tamarind Grove Recreation Center adult pool will be closed for maintenance until further notice.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Sterling Heights Recreation Center at (352) 753-4510.
The Tamarind Grove Recreation Center adult pool will be closed for maintenance until further notice.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Sterling Heights Recreation Center at (352) 753-4510.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.