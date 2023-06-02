83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 2, 2023
type here...

Tamarind Grove adult pool closed until further notice

By Staff Report

The Tamarind Grove Recreation Center adult pool will be closed for maintenance until further notice.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Sterling Heights Recreation Center at (352) 753-4510.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Sawgrass is not a square and it’s overpriced

A Village of Linden resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Sawgrass Grove is not a square and it is overpriced.

You can’t single out one little white cross

A Village of St. James resident says you can’t single out a single white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why are there fewer amenities south of State Road 44?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident offers an explanation for the reason there are fewer amenities south of State Road 44.

Fair is fair when it comes to displaying religious symbols

A Soulliere Villas resident contends fair is fair when it comes to displaying religious symbols. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclist describes series of close calls during a recent ride in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure bicyclist describes a series of close calls during a recent ride.

Photos