To the Editor:

When the other fellow takes a long time, he’s slow. But when I take a long time, I’m thorough.

When the other fellow doesn’t do it, he’s lazy. But when I don’t do it, I’m too busy

When the other fellow does something without being told, he’s overstepping his bounds.

But when I do something without being told, that’s initiative.

When the other fellow strongly gives his side, he’s bullheaded. But when I do it, I’m being firm.

When the other fellow pleases his boss, he’s polishing the brass. But when I please the boss, that’s cooperation.

When the other fellow overlooks a rule of etiquette, he’s rude. But when I skip a few rules, I’m original.

When the other fellow gets ahead, he’s getting the breaks. But when I manage to get ahead, it’s hard work. Funny? Or is it?

Lora Harrington

Village of Bonita