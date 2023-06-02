82.6 F
The Villages
Friday, June 2, 2023
The other fellow

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When the other fellow takes a long time, he’s slow. But when I take a long time, I’m thorough.
When the other fellow doesn’t do it, he’s lazy. But when I don’t do it, I’m too busy
When the other fellow does something without being told, he’s overstepping his bounds.
But when I do something without being told, that’s initiative.
When the other fellow strongly gives his side, he’s bullheaded. But when I do it, I’m being firm.
When the other fellow pleases his boss, he’s polishing the brass. But when I please the boss, that’s cooperation.
When the other fellow overlooks a rule of etiquette, he’s rude. But when I skip a few rules, I’m original.
When the other fellow gets ahead, he’s getting the breaks. But when I manage to get ahead, it’s hard work. Funny? Or is it?

Lora Harrington
Village of Bonita

 

Photos