Angelina Marie Kaplan, 74, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully under the care of Cornerstone Hospice on June 1, 2023. Angelina was born in Newark, NJ, on June 22, 1948 to her loving parents; Dominick and Rose (Capronigro) Martinelli.

Angelina was of the Roman Catholic faith and worked for over 10 years as a registered nurse until her retirement in 2005. In 2007, she and her beloved husband, Henry, moved to The Villages, FL from Staten Island, NY. Henry and Angelina spent a wonderful 20 years together until his passing in 2013.

Angelina was very active in her community, she enjoyed playing shuffleboard, creating beautiful works of art in ceramics, as well as playing bingo, cards, and bowling. She was outgoing and bubbly and will be missed by many.

Angelina is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Henry Kaplan. She is survived by her sister Marie Blazinski of Maplewood, NJ.