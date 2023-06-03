Coleman man sentenced to 23 years in prison after importing drugs from Mexico

A Coleman man has sentenced to 23 years in federal prison after importing drugs from Mexico and elsewhere for local resale.

Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced 28-year-old Uriel Fajardo-Albarran to 23 years in federal prison. A federal jury previously convicted Fajardo-Albarran of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three other drug distribution count.

According to evidence presented at trial, between January 2021 and October 2022, Fajardo-Albarran received large amounts of methamphetamine from sources in Mexico, Texas, and Georgia. He then transported the methamphetamine to the Middle District of Florida, where he used lower-level dealers to distribute multiple kilograms of the substance each week for approximately two years. Fajardo-Albarran had organized the drug distribution network after taking over for another supplier who had been convicted and sentenced to federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake City Police Department, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Tyrie K. Boyer and Sarah J. Swartzberg.