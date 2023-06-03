Efren Ramos Descartin was called home by our Lord and Savior on May 25, 2023.

He was born on June 18, 1934 in Manila, Philippines to loving parents Balbino and Marta Descartin. He graduated from the Mapua Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and came to the United States in 1968 where he worked as a senior engineer at the Elliott Company for 27 years. Upon his retirement to Florida, he became an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling, reading and singing. He joined The Villages Filipino-American Club and was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. Efren was a 32nd degree Mason, a Perpetual Member of the Scottish Rite of Ocala, FL and a member of The Villages Masonic Lodge.

Efren was above all a beloved husband, devoted father, cherished brother, uncle, son and a much adored Lolo (grandfather). He married Saguday (Ada) Descartin on August 23, 1964 in Manila, Philippines and they were married for 59 years. In addition to his wife Saguday, Efren is survived by his daughters Sharon Descartin (Marc Bear) and Althea Hobart (Dean Hobart); grandchildren Tyler and Evan Bear, Alexis, Ian and Kayla Hobart; and his sister Natividad Mancuyas. Efren was preceded in death by his parents Balbino and Marta, his brothers Pacifico and Madison, and his sisters Corazon Macatangay, Liwanag Rinas and Socorro Villanueva.

Those who knew Efren will remember his faithfulness to the church, dedication to his family, his love of food, appreciation for music and travel, and his good humor. Efren was loved by many and will be greatly missed.