Eugene Charles Haran Jr.

Eugene (Gene) Charles Haran Jr. passed away on May 28, 2023 at the age of 75 with his family by his side. He recently celebrated his 75th birthday on May 12th. Gene was originally from Staten Island, New York. He graduated from Curtis High School in 1966. Gene served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1968-1972 and was stationed in Southeast Asia. He enlisted when he was 19 years old. He comes from a long line of military veterans, which includes his parents. They served in Italy and Africa during WW2. After the Vietnam War, Gene became a building engineer in Manhattan, and spent 20 years as a property manager in NYC before relocating to Florida. Once in Florida, Gene had a Pepperidge Farm route, before retiring fully around 10 years ago.

Gene is survived by his loving wife Ellie, son James (Laura) and daughters Laura and Ianna. Gene has five living siblings Kathleen Iosue (Albert), Deborah Williams (Gary), Timothy Haran (Kim), Kevin Haran (Ann), and Kenneth Haran (Kelly). Gene was also a step-father to Adrian Mitchell (Samantha Lou). Gene is predeceased by Eugene Charles Haran Sr. (father), Lois Haran (mother), Sean Haran (brother), Mary Spinelli (sister), and Margaret Quinlan (sister). Gene was the loving grandfather to six grandchildren and had many nieces and nephews.

Gene enjoyed spending time with his family, giving back to veterans through volunteering as a guardian on Honor Flights and through the DAV. In addition, Gene loved movies, reading, being outside, rock music, and grilling. Gene could light up a room with his sense of humor and gift of storytelling. It will be forever missed. Gene was most proud of giving back to veterans in his spare time as he previously spent time as a curator at the Smedley Museum in Orlando. Most recently, Gene flew with a guardian on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in October, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 9, 11:00 AM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida with inurnment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Florida Honor Flight, 5036 Dr. Phillips Blvd. #191, Orlando, FL 32819