I agree that Sawgrass Grove is overcrowded and pricey

To the Editor:

I agree with the prior Letter to the Editor about Sawgrass Grove! Why would you build such a small “square” in the middle of all these homes? Mistake.

And yes, prices for drinks and food are crazy. I know prices have gone up everywhere, but in The Villages it’s been even more and for many reasons.

One, the rent the Morse family charges to have a business at the squares is crazy. And one owner told us the more money your business makes they up your rent. Not sure if that is true, but I believe it.

Two, when you have the rich snowbirds who are coming here from New York, New Jersey, etc. they bring their big wallets and don’t mind paying these higher prices because it’s still cheaper from what they pay at home. And the same for renters. They are on vacation and spend whatever! So us “middle class” are barely making it. So we are not all rich or spoiled or inherited big money to live here. I have all hardworking people on my street. And some still working to live here! And to build this Middleton place for families and schools right across from the prison! I don’t think the original owner wanted this. It was suppose to be a retirement development.

Diana Gizzi

Village of Monarch Grove