Saturday, June 3, 2023
Official death notices confirm identities of Villagers who died in apparent murder/suicide

By Staff Report

Death notices have confirmed the identities of a couple who died in an apparent murder/suicide at their home in The Villages.

Philip and Kayrn Molloy
Philip and Karyn Molloy

The National Cremation Society has posted the official death notices for 71-year-old Philip Edward Molloy and 70-year-old Karyn Ann Molloy. They were found dead Tuesday morning at their home at 635 San Pedro Drive in the Village of Rio Grande.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been dispatched to the home for a well-being check. While checking the residence from the outside, deputies spotted a person laying on the floor inside the home. Entry was made into the residence where the Molloys were discovered deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office indicated it appeared to be a murder/suicide.

An American flag was on display at the home at 635 San Pedro Drive
An American flag was on display at the Molloys’ home at 635 San Pedro Drive on the day of the death investigation.

The home had been owned since 2019 by the Molloys, who moved here from Massachusetts.

The death notices have not indicated if and when any services will be held.

