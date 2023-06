Skechers is expected to open later this month at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

The shoe store is taking over the former Pier1 Imports location which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A temporary certificate of occupancy was issued this past week by the Town of Lady Lake to allow for stocking and staff training at the new Skechers store.

Skechers, headquartered in Manhattan Beach, Calif., was founded in 1992 and is the third largest footwear brand in the United States.