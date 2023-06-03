78.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Snarky comments about my noble name

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Being a very sensitive person, especially when someone lashes out at my noble first name, I was wounded deeply by the snarky and pithy comments to my letter regarding teaching woke philosophies to kids instead of reading, writing and math. First, I was not referring to Florida or Fox information. I wrote the letter after reading the article in our local Virginia
newspaper (which is anything other than conservative.) I must say that I am honored that the usual “half empty glass people” read my letter and responded so eloquently, but I have worked hard to earn and live up to my noble name, and would appreciate it if they would give it the reverence and respect that it deserves.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

