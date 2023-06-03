Teenager arrested after playing ding-dong-ditch with stolen Ring doorbell

A teenager was arrested after playing ding-dong-ditch with a stolen Ring doorbell.

The 16-year-old Fruitland Park boy at about 11 p.m. Thursday rang the Ring doorbell at the front door entry of a residence at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The teen ran away with the doorbell. A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera captured the theft on surveillance.

When the juvenile was apprehended, he confessed that he and his companions had been playing ding-dong-ditch, a game which involves ringing doorbells and running away. The juvenile claimed the Ring doorbell “fell” from the wall and he ran away with it. He said he threw the doorbell into the woods and did not know where it was.

The owner of the doorbell and a second apartment dweller chased down the teen, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 270 pounds. Police arrived on the scene and arrested him on a charge of theft. He was taken into juvenile detention