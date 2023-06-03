83.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

By Staff Report
Jesus Rodrigo Malagon Vega
Jesus Rodrigo Malagon-Vega

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested on the suspicion of drunk driving after he was found sleeping in a vehicle at the Florida Citrus Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Jesus Rodrigo Malagon-Vega, 23, of Ocala, and another man were found at 7:27 p.m. Thursday sleeping in the black Ford Expedition with Utah license plates, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy made contact with Malagon-Vega who was in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition. He had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. He did not speak English. He did not have a driver’s license issued in the United States.

The native of Mexico performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .047 and .048 blood alcohol content. A urine sample was also requested.

Malagon-Vega was arrested on charges of driving without a license and driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

