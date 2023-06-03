Wife assaulted with chicken wings seeks court protection from husband

Robert “Robbie” Audette Jr., 40, a sales representative for Properties of The Villages, was served in May with a temporary restraining order. His estranged wife is hoping to make that order permanent, according to records on file in Sumter County Court.

Wildwood police were called at about 9:30 p.m. Easter Sunday to the couple’s home in the 3100 block of Carter Path in the Oxford Oaks development.

Audette’s wife told officers that she and Audette had been at a party and returned home when an argument broke out over Audette’s “lover.” She claimed her husband wanted to go out and meet the other woman. Audette admitted he had received a text from another woman, but claimed she contacted him and ordered him to make his wife stop texting her. Audette said his wife was “jealous.”

Audette told his wife he was going back out “with friends” and needed money. During an argument she took his phone and Audette threw a box of takeout chicken wings at her, the report said. The wife still had sauce from the chicken wings on her neck and chin when officers arrived at the home.

During the argument, the wife locked the bedroom door and hid in a closet. She used her phone to record the argument, including Audette banging on the door and using vulgar language. He demanded entry and threatened to physically harm his wife.

The couple’s baby was at home during the altercation, the report noted.

Audette has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and remains free on bond.