Wildwood police collecting toiletries for Community Care Distribution Packs

The Wildwood Police Department is now accepting donations for the Toiletries Drive for Community Care Distribution Packs.

The drive is part of the police department’s effort to find a way to help and give back to local communities. The cost of living has increased, making it hard for families, senior citizens and other individuals to stay afloat. As Wildwood officers answer calls for service, they come across people who ask for and need assistance.

So, the Wildwood PD will start accepting donations of closed and unused shampoo, conditioner, razors, socks (any size), toothbrushes, toothpaste, pampers (for adults and children), feminine/male products, wipes and lotions to include in care packages. The department is also accepting cash or checks made out to the Wildwood Police Department to purchase these items.

Officer Crystal Acevedo, the coordinator of the PD’s first Autism Awareness 5k in April, thought it would be a great idea to make these care packs to give to individuals in need.

“I aim to have at least two care packages in each officer’s cruiser and donate the rest to our local resources that help the families in the Wildwood/The Villages communities,” said Officer Acevedo.

By donating these products, Wildwood PD and officers like Acevedo can help individuals in local communities as well as resource facilities. That way, they have some of these products handy if someone comes to their facility and asks for assistance.

The police department also began accepting donations of old phones to help domestic violence victims this past February. Whether contributing to that cause or the Toiletries Drive, all donations are accepted at the department located at 3939 East County Road 462 in Wildwood. If you have any questions, contact the department at (352) 330-1355.