83.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 3, 2023
type here...

Wilkerson Creek Playground to be closed at Lake Sumter Landing 

By Staff Report

The Wilkerson Creek Playground at Lake Sumter Landing will be closed for maintenance Monday, June 5 through Wednesday, June 7.

If you have any questions or need additional information,  contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Little white crosses should be welcomed in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends that little white crosses should be welcomed in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis lied to me

A Village of Hemingway resident contends Ron DeSantis won her vote, but she won’t make that mistake again. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The other fellow

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at how your perspective makes such a difference.

Standing up for the gate attendants

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of The Villages offers a different perspective on the gate attendants.

Sawgrass is not a square and it’s overpriced

A Village of Linden resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Sawgrass Grove is not a square and it is overpriced.

Photos