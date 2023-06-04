81-year-old Bison Valley man headed to prison for lewd acts with young girls

A 81-year-old Bison Valley man is headed to prison for committing lewd acts with young girls he lured in with White Claw alcoholic beverages and e-cigarettes.

Marvin Jennings New, 81, has sentenced May 25 to life in prison following a guilty verdict in March by a Sumter County jury finding him guilty of numerous counts of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12.

At the time of his arrest in 2021, New had been living at 12061 NE 51st Circle in Oxford in the family development marketed for its proximity to The Villages Charter School.

He was initially arrested after he was found to have photos of unclothed females on his phone.

After New was taken into custoday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office put out a call for information about additional girls with whom New might have been involved. A young female told investigators that she and her friends spent time at New’s house and that New “would always rub her feet and legs,” according to the arrest report. She said it was common practice for him to do the same with other young girls. New would “buy the girls all kinds of things to include cell phones, toys, food and play stations.” He took the girls “skating, boating, tubing and to Walmart.” The girl said that in August 2020 he was driving the girls around and he “reached over and put his hand inside her shirt and rubbed her breast.” New also bought the girls, “puff bars,” flavored disposable e-cigarettes which contained nicotine. He purchased White Claw alcoholic beverages for the girls, the report said.

While he was in the Walmart parking lot with one of girls, he convinced her to take off her clothes. He touched and “licked” her private parts. He also took pictures of her private parts with his phone. A subpoena was issued to T-Mobile for New’s phone, leading to the discovery of many such images.