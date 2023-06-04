77.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 4, 2023
Governor will appoint commissioner to represent The Villages in Marion County

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis will have the opportunity to appoint a commissioner in Marion County, who will represent the district which includes The Villages.

Marion County Commissioner Jeff Gold has announced that he will be stepping down from his post in July.

I have achieved everything I can as Marion County Commissioner and feel I can better serve the community, as well as the state and nation, in other capacities,” Gold wrote in his resignation letter.

Jeff Gold will be stepping down in July from the Marion County Commission.

The governor will have the opportunity to appoint Gold’s successor.

Gold was elected to the District 3 seat in 2016.

District 3 includes the village of Briar Meadow, Calumet Grove, Chatham, Piedmont, Springdale and Woodbury.

