Hit-and-run driver sentenced in 2022 crash at Morse Gate in The Villages

A hit-and-run driver has been sentenced in a 2022 crash at the Morse Gate in The Villages.

Brandie Nicole Roberson, 33, of Oxford Oaks, was driving a silver SUV on Oct. 8 when she rear-ended a pest control truck that had stopped to yield for golf carts at the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Roberson fled the scene, but thanks to the gate camera, deputies were able to track down her vehicle. She was arrested at her workplace at Wendy’s restaurant. Illicit drugs were found during an inventory of Roberson’s vehicle.

While she was free on bond in that case, she was arrested at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and County Road 472/Rainey Trail when she was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug equipment.

Last month, Roberson was sentenced in both cases. She has been placed on probation for three years, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.