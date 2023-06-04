More details emerge about Villagers who died in apparent murder/suicide

More details are emerging about a couple in The Villages who died this past week in an apparent murder/suicide.

Philip Edward Molloy, 71, and Karyn Ann Molloy, 70, were found dead Tuesday morning at their home at 635 San Pedro Drive in the Village of Rio Grande. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been dispatched to the home for a well-being check. While checking the residence from the outside, deputies spotted a person laying on the floor inside the home. Entry was made into the residence where the Molloys were discovered deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office indicated it appeared to be a murder/suicide.

The couple retired to The Villages in 2019 with their cherished dog, Sadie. Her name was on the lamppost at the couple’s home.

Phil Molloy enjoyed golfing in The Villages while she enjoyed spending time with friends and had recently taken up making artwork for loved ones.

They were both from Quincy, Mass. and raised their family in Holbrook, Mass. They left behind a daughter, Kimberly Molloy-Lamonda and her husband Michael Lamonda of Holbrook, Mass.; a son Brian Molloy, and wife Diana Gallant of Central Village, Conn.; and their youngest daughter Melissa Molloy and partner Abbey Greenfield of Raynham, Mass. They also had several grandchildren. Phil Molloy also left behind a brother in The Villages, Francis Molloy.

The family has indicated that a celebration of life will be held at a later date.