Ron Clair, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Clair was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 16, 1943. He met his first love (a 7 Iron) at a young age, sneaking onto the local golf course after moving to Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Soon after, at age 16 he met his love, Vicky, at Teen-Town in the same small town.

Ron enjoyed great success as an even greater salesman in his 47 year career in the auto parts industry. After retirement, the Holy Spirit moved him to pursue a Masters Degree from Liberty University, a PHD in Theology, followed by another PHD in Ministry. After a lifetime of corporate relocations, Ron and Vicky were led to The Villages, FL, where they successfully started a bible study.

Ron was never late to a party, he was an eternal jokester/prankster. Always up for a round of golf. He was a lifelong low handicap golfer. Truly selfless and humble to the end. He was a witness and blessing to many lives by serving God, his family, church, and friends. Being a true lover of the Lord, teaching others about the Lord was one of his favorite accomplishments.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Clair. He is survived by his soulmate, Vicky Clair, of almost 60 years, his son, Chad, and big sister Barbara (Jack) Maynard, along with numerous other relatives.

The family will receive friends at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, June 6th, at First Baptist Church at The Villages, 16523 SE 76th Chatham Ave., The Villages, FL 32162, with the funeral to follow at 2:30 pm.

John 14: 1-3 14 “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. 2 In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.