Summer months painfully associated with high traffic fatalities in Florida

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol are launching the annual Safe Summer Travel Campaign – reminding all Floridians and visitors that safety is paramount.

They will be promoting safety messages covering buckling up, driving patiently during months with heavy traffic, never driving impaired, tire safety and maintaining vehicle road-readiness, and preventing vehicular heat stroke.

Over the next two months, as Floridians and visitors enjoy the many activities our state offers, it is critical to focus on safety with all decision-making to ensure everyone “Arrives Alive.”

“We proudly welcome visitors to the free state of Florida, in all its natural beauty and splendor. Our hardworking law enforcement officers and State Troopers work every day to ensure all our residents and visitors entertain themselves lawfully and responsibly and get home safely.” FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said. “Enjoy your summer knowing that law enforcement will be working diligently to safeguard residents and visitors.”

FLHSMV and FHP are partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Sheriffs Association and AAA-The Auto Club Group to help ensure all travelers “Arrive Alive.”

“As summer arrives, we want you to arrive alive; FHP Troopers stand ready to enforce all traffic violations and are committed to public safety,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Remember always to obey all traffic laws and be courteous to other road users while traveling in our great state this summer.”

CRASH DATA ANALYSIS

With traffic higher during summer months, so too are citations and crashes.

According to FLHSMV data analysis, in June and July last year, there were 107,048 crashes with 499 deaths and 2,385 serious bodily injuries.

During those two months, law enforcement issued 3,165 citations for unlawful speed, while 2,349 crashes resulted from excessive speed.

While you may be celebrating United States independence in July, driver freedom comes with a responsibility toward safety. The three days surrounding the 4th of July holiday are typically some of the worst related to traffic crashes.