Susan Jane Pierce

Susan Jane Mitchell Pierce passed peacefully in The Villages, Florida on May 30, 2023 at age 77. Born on March 9, 1946 in Lansing, Michigan, Susan spent her childhood years in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan and moved to Westfield, Massachusetts as a teen. She graduated from Mary A. Burnham boarding school in Greenfield, Massachusetts in 1964 and attended Michigan State University. She returned to college and earned her bachelor’s degree from Northwood University at the age of 50, a very proud accomplishment in her life.

Susan met her husband John in Grosse Pointe, and they blended their families in marriage on October 18, 1980. In addition to raising five children, they were partners in business, enjoyed travel, and made family experiences a priority. They loved being grandparents of six grandchildren, and took great pride in making memories and celebrating their accomplishments.

Susan’s greatest professional joy was serving as the administrator of St. John Senior Community assisted living and nursing home for many years. She was able to dedicate her time nearly 24/7 to the care of patients, families, and staff. She was highly regarded and loved by all who worked with her.

After retirement, Susan wanted nothing more than to be among the palm trees of Florida, and she and John moved to The Villages permanently in 2009. Susan and John enjoyed being members of the Michigan State Club, Michigan Club, and West Michigan Shoreliners. She also took great joy in sharing her love of singing with everyone.

Susan is survived by her husband John; daughter Julie (Witzke) Brennan and husband Tom; son Jeff Witzke and husband Jordan Macadangdang; daughter Jennifer (Witzke) Wickersham and husband Kevin; step-son J.D. Pierce and wife Patty; step-son Brit Pierce and wife Ashleigh; grandchildren Hannah, Connor, Sydney, Alex, Braden, and Ansley; and sister Cynthia Mitchell Bassett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Mitchell and Marion (Mitchell) Rysberg.

The family is planning a private celebration of life. Donations in memory of Susan can be made to the COPD Foundation with a donation notification sent to smp46memorial@gmail.com, or to Forever Saving Angels Rescue, 953 E Kingsfield Road, Cantonment, FL 32533.