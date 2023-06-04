Teens from Israel will perform in concert at Temple Shalom

The Israel Scouts will perform in a concert this month at Temple Shalom in Oxford.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The group of talented teenagers are ambassadors for Israel. This high energy group sings Israeli, Yiddish and English songs. There are auditions all over Israel, to select three groups of 10 students that come to the U.S. to perform and promote goodwill. They are each 17 years old, in their junior year of high school, and in Scouts, similar to our Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

This is the fourth time that the Scouts are appearing at Temple Shalom.

Tickets are $15 for Temple Shalom members and $18 for the public. Children under 13 are free with one adult ticket purchase.