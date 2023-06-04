83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 4, 2023
type here...

Teens from Israel will perform in concert at Temple Shalom

By Staff Report

The Israel Scouts will perform in a concert this month at Temple Shalom in Oxford.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Friends of Israel Scouts
The Israel Scouts

The group of talented teenagers are ambassadors for Israel. This high energy group sings Israeli, Yiddish and English songs. There are auditions all over Israel, to select three  groups of 10 students that come to the U.S. to perform and promote goodwill. They are each 17 years old, in their junior year of high school, and in Scouts, similar to our Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

This is the fourth time that the Scouts are appearing at Temple Shalom.

Tickets are $15 for Temple Shalom members and $18 for the public. Children under 13 are free with one adult ticket purchase.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Little white cross case may be headed to U.S. Supreme Court

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident suggests that the infamous little white cross case in The Villages may have to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

We need to change the rules

A Village of Lynnhaven resident contends it’s time for The Villages to update the deed compliance rules.

The cross should remain

A Village of Fernandina resident says that a little white cross at the center of a legal battle in The Villages should remain in place. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I agree that Sawgrass Grove is overcrowded and pricey

A Village of Monarch Grove resident agrees with a previous letter writer who complained that Sawgrass Grove is overcrowded and pricey.

Snarky comments about my noble name

A Village of Pennecamp resident calls out the readers making snarky comments about his “noble” name. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos