Sunday, June 4, 2023
The cross should remain

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is ridiculous, the cross should remain. How does this bother anyone?
Don’t we have better things to focus on? They have a right to display it.

Diana Donikowski
Village of Fernandina

 

