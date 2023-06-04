To the Editor:
This is ridiculous, the cross should remain. How does this bother anyone?
Don’t we have better things to focus on? They have a right to display it.
Diana Donikowski
Village of Fernandina
To the Editor:
This is ridiculous, the cross should remain. How does this bother anyone?
Don’t we have better things to focus on? They have a right to display it.
Diana Donikowski
Village of Fernandina
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.