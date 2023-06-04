Wilson David Penick

Wilson “PK” David Penick, 92, of Summerfield, Florida passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023, at the Ted & Diane Brandley House, Summerfield, Florida.

Wilson was born in Greenville, Mississippi, a son of the late Robert and Lois Penick.

He was a proud retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving 21 years as a highly admired Air Traffic Controller. He served at Lackland,TX, Keesler, MS, England, LA, and also Elmendorf, Ladd, and Fire Island in Alaska, Nakhom Phanom in Thailand, and Lajes Field in the Azores. During his service he was awarded the Air Force Longevity Service Award with 4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship w/Bronze Star, the National Defense Service Medal, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

He always enjoyed traveling, playing poker, fishing, golfing, bowling, and playing the lottery.

Wilson is survived by daughters, Tammy Farmer and her husband Ronnie of Summerfield, FL, Barbara Penick of Savannah, GA and Doni Holmes of Abingdon, VA and son David Penick and his wife Dawn of Savannah of GA, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Lamar Penick and his wife Doris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse Freda, son Tommy, brothers Bud and Bob, and sister Bobbie, three grandchildren, and one great grandchild.