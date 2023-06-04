85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 4, 2023
type here...

Wilson David Penick

By Staff Report
Wilson David Penick
Wilson David Penick

Wilson “PK” David Penick, 92, of Summerfield, Florida passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023, at the Ted & Diane Brandley House, Summerfield, Florida.

Wilson was born in Greenville, Mississippi, a son of the late Robert and Lois Penick.

He was a proud retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving 21 years as a highly admired Air Traffic Controller. He served at Lackland,TX, Keesler, MS, England, LA, and also Elmendorf, Ladd, and Fire Island in Alaska, Nakhom Phanom in Thailand, and Lajes Field in the Azores. During his service he was awarded the Air Force Longevity Service Award with 4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship w/Bronze Star, the National Defense Service Medal, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

He always enjoyed traveling, playing poker, fishing, golfing, bowling, and playing the lottery.

Wilson is survived by daughters, Tammy Farmer and her husband Ronnie of Summerfield, FL, Barbara Penick of Savannah, GA and Doni Holmes of Abingdon, VA and son David Penick and his wife Dawn of Savannah of GA, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Lamar Penick and his wife Doris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse Freda, son Tommy, brothers Bud and Bob, and sister Bobbie, three grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I agree that Sawgrass Grove is overcrowded and pricey

A Village of Monarch Grove resident agrees with a previous letter writer who complained that Sawgrass Grove is overcrowded and pricey.

Snarky comments about my noble name

A Village of Pennecamp resident calls out the readers making snarky comments about his “noble” name. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white crosses should be welcomed in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends that little white crosses should be welcomed in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis lied to me

A Village of Hemingway resident contends Ron DeSantis won her vote, but she won’t make that mistake again. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The other fellow

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at how your perspective makes such a difference.

Photos