Edith Schafer

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Edith (Edie) Schafer, age 92. She died peacefully at her home in the Villages, FL on May 30, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a cherished wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend.

Edie was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Frankford High School. It was in Philadelphia that she met and married her husband Douglas M. Schafer Sr. in 1955. They established a home and raised their son and daughter, Douglas Jr. and Beverly, in Warminster, PA, where they were involved in various community organizations, including being active members of First Presbyterian Church of Warminster. Edie was a homemaker in addition to working as a bank teller until retiring with Doug to The Villages, FL in 2002. Sadly, they were only in the Villages for two years before Doug’s passing on April 25, 2004, but her strength of spirit allowed her to remain independent and in her own home until her death.

Edith had a passion for gardening, golfing, family and friends, and cryptograms. She had a wonderful group of friends from childhood that she remained close to through her entire life. She had a love of plants and her garden that filled her days, and an enthusiasm for many different board games that kept her busy at night.

Edith is survived by her son, Douglas Schafer, Jr. (Maureen) of Edgewater, Maryland and her daughter, Beverly Schafer Ricci (Christopher) of South Riding, Virginia. In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren: Jennifer Ruff (Matt), Amanda Chin (Greg), Lauren Ricci (Omar) and Evan Ricci, as well as six great-grandchildren (Vlad, Sasha, Gabe, Abby, Raegan and Riley) along with many dear friends. Her legacy will live on through the lives she touched and the memories she created.

A funeral service to celebrate Edith’s life will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy. 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida. Visitation will be from 2-3 pm with a memorial service to follow from 3-4 pm. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects and share their fondest memories of Edie. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in honor of Edith at:

https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1

Though Edith’s physical presence may be gone, her spirit will continue to guide and inspire us. She will be dearly missed but forever cherished in our hearts.

“With the wings of angels, you now soar, Leaving footprints in our hearts, forevermore.”