Monday, June 5, 2023
Firefighters respond to emergency situation at restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

Firefighters responded to an emergency situation Monday at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Villages Public Safety Department arrived at about 11 a.m. at Bravo Pizza at 1080 Lake Sumter Landing and entered the restaurant through a rear door. Firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours investigating the cause of concern, which appeared to be an oven.

The firetrucks were lined up on Old Camp Road, next to the restaurant.

The eatery explained its closure with a sign on the front door which read, “Oven Issues – Temporarily Closed.”

Bravo Pizza’s normal operating hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

