In defense of snowbirds

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am a snowbird (and have yet to flee the heat and humidity this year). Despite the characterization of some permanent residents, I am not rich, entitled or spoiled. I too find The Villages expensive, but if it was the fault of only snowbirds, prices would go down when they leave and go back up when they return.
The population of The Villages and surrounding areas is increasing for whatever reason; rentals, immigration, snowbirds, etc. This leads to more demand for goods and services which leads to higher prices. We see that in the economy nationally as well as the micro economy of The Villages, Wildwood, and Lady Lake.
As population pressure continues to mount TV will no longer be a small town, it will face the same issues as any other metropolitan area; crime, overcrowding (of squares and recreational facilities), traffic issues, etc. This is “progress” – the same “progress” that old time Florida residents levy at The Villages in general.

John Logan
Village of McClure

 

