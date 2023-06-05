83.3 F
The Villages
Monday, June 5, 2023
It’s clear that Democrats won the debt ceiling fight

By Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
It’s clear that Democrats won the debt ceiling fight, which got more votes from Democrats than Republicans in both the House and Senate.

Thankfully, no problem created by Congress today is unable to be fixed by a future Congress. That means this bad deal will only be in place for as long as we allow it.

In the days, weeks and months ahead, I will be working with my conservative colleagues in the House and Senate to finally end the reckless spending, wildly climbing debt and failed bureaucracy through the appropriations process.

This is the most important fight before us and Republicans must stop caving.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.

