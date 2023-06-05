To the Editor:

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Pride, as it is commonly called, is celebrated annually to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City and spotlight the ongoing pursuit of equality for the LGBTQ+ community. Pride is also time to elevate the valuable contributions of LGBTQ+ Americans. The LGBTQ+ community has much of which to be proud. According to a recent survey by Ipsos in collaboration with Thomson Reuters and the Williams Institute 5.9 percent of all employed participants self-identify as LGBTQ+, including 1.2 percent identifying as transgender, gender non-binary, and/or gender non-conforming. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs states there are approximately 65,000 gay and lesbian active-duty service members and one million gay and lesbian veterans. Additionally, the Center for American Progress reports as many as 20 percent of transgender individuals have served in the military at some point in their lives.

The LGBTQ+ community and allies are asked to share their pride via social media using the hashtag #ProuderThanEverFL and tagging @LGBTQDems. History shows us the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. The pendulum will swing. Stand strong. Show up. Speak out. Vote.

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus