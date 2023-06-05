84.8 F
The Villages
Monday, June 5, 2023
Lady Lake Library donates 1,500 items to local food pantry

By Staff Report

The Lady Lake Library participated in the Lake County Library System’s Food for Fines program in May.

During the month, library fines and overdue materials were forgiven in exchange for donations of dry or canned food items, hygiene and baby products and packaged pet food.

Lady Lake Library Administrative Assistant Kourtney Fehr and Lady Lake Library Director Aly Herman, from left, with some of the donated items.
The Lady Lake Library collected more than 1,500 non-perishable food items and donated them to The Lady Lake Christian Food Pantry on East Lady Lake Boulevard.

Started in 1998, the Food Pantry is an off-campus ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church that provides supplemental groceries for families in need in Lady Lake, The Villages, Summerfield and Weirsdale.

