Man wanted on Lake County warrant arrested at Sandalwood Condominiums

A man wanted on a Lake County warrant was arrested at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood.

Brian Charles Snyder, 63, of Leesburg, was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. Sunday at the condominium complex across from the Village of Bradford. A judge had ordered that Snyder’s bond be revoked in connection with his arrest earlier this year at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Lady Lake.

When he was taken into custody on Sunday, the Indiana native was found to have a clear plastic bag with the residue of heroin and fentanyl concealed in the pocket of his jeans.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and will be turned over to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.