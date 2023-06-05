Man who snuck in through bedroom window accused of sex with teen girl

A man who snuck in through a bedroom window is accused of having sex with a teenage girl.

The mother of the 14-year-old girl called law enforcement after she learned that 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Maldonado of Wildwood had sex with her daughter, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The mother reported that while she was at work, Maldonado snuck in through the window and proceeded to have sex with the teen in the bathroom. The girl’s brother “heard moaning and sexual noises coming from the bathroom,” the report said.

A forensic interview was conducted with the girl at the Children Advocacy Center in Leesburg. The girl clearly defined the meaning of sexual intercourse during the interview and said that she and Maldonado had sex “several times.” She said they had been “dating” for more than six months. The mother had originally described Maldonado as a “family friend.”

Maldonado admitted he had sex with the girl “on two separate occasions.” He admitted he had not worn a condom.

He was arrested Friday on two felony counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $20,000 bond.