Nancy Holborow

Monday, June 5, 2023
By Staff Report
Nancy Elizabeth Boles Holborow, age 92, of Wildwood, Florida, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Born in Winston Salem NC, daughter of Clyde and Emma Boles. Nancy married Clifton Nowell and they traveled across the country as he installed power lines across the United States. They eventually settled in Los Angeles. Nancy retired from Hughes Aircraft. She loved deep sea fishing. In 1989, she moved to Clearwater, Florida and made many friends. She struggled with health issues during her lifetime She had an infectious personality and a strong protectionist attitude.

She is survived by her sister, Rita Hauzer-Ziglar, her three sons, Stephen, Michael, Frank, 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

