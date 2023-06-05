83.3 F
The Villages
Monday, June 5, 2023
Passenger with illicit substance arrested after driver runs stop sign

By Staff Report
Sierra Lexus Kirkwood
A passenger with an illicit substance was arrested after a driver ran a stop sign at Dollar General in Wildwood.

Sierra Lexus Kirkwood, 29, of Leesburg, was riding as a passenger this past Thursday in a 2005 Dodge pickup when the driver failed to come to a complete stop when leaving the store on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. In addition, the vehicle’s passenger side tail lamp was not fully operational. The man driving the vehicle verbally agreed to a search of the pickup.

Kirkwood was found to be in possession of a cell phone bag that contained a white, rock-like substance which tested positive for the drug MDMA. The Ohio native claimed she found it in the parking lot of the Travel America truck stop on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

In 2017, Kirkwood was working at the Longhorn Steakhouse in Lady Lake where she was tracked down in connection with an altercation with her man friend. She was arrested on a charge of battery.  She had been arrested with 10 baggies of synthetic marijuana in 2016 after a traffic stop near the Village of La Zamora gate.

