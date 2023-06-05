Senior citizens aren’t going to sleep on the floor at hurricane evacuation shelters

To the Editor:

As a low-income senior that had my homeowners’ insurance dropped, why leave? Sure can’t afford gas, lodging and food expenses. We struggled to retire here only to have the state knock the legs of hard work out underneath me. If only the state had bothered to develop a Hurricane Code that required all structures to have hurricane roofs and windows. They call what little of shelters they have that are crude by having seniors sleep on the floor next to strangers. Sleeping on floors is for animals, right? Immigrants get beds in fancy hotels. What’s wrong with this picture? There’s money for a war but nothing to help American citizens whose taxes are footing the bill for non-Americans? Finally, as a vet, that this is my payback from the country that I was willing to give my life for?

Roger Robbins

Silver Oaks