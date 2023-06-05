Speeding teen apprehended with vape pen and marijuana

A speeding teen was apprehended with a vape pen and marijuana early Saturday morning on U.S. 301.

Izael Manuel Espinosa, 18, of Ocala, was driving a black Acura passenger car at 5:55 a.m. on U.S. 301 near County Road 214 in Oxford when he was pulled over for a speeding violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle also had an expired temporary registration.

The “odor of marijuana” was detected when the deputy approached the vehicle. A marijuana smoking “bong” was spotted on the floorboard behind the passenger seat. Espinosa handed over a vape pen containing THC oil which had been in the center console of the vehicle. He also turned over a cloth bag which held less than 20 grams of marijuana. A marijuana grinder and a metal marijuana smoking pipe were also found in the vehicle.

Espinosa was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.