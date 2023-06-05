84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 5, 2023
type here...

Speeding teen apprehended with vape pen and marijuana

By Staff Report
Izael Manuel Espinosa
Izael Manuel Espinosa

A speeding teen was apprehended with a vape pen and marijuana early Saturday morning on U.S. 301.

Izael Manuel Espinosa, 18, of Ocala, was driving a black Acura passenger car at 5:55 a.m. on U.S. 301 near County Road 214 in Oxford when he was pulled over for a speeding violation,  according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle also had an expired temporary registration.

The “odor of marijuana” was detected when the deputy approached the vehicle. A marijuana smoking “bong” was spotted on the floorboard behind the passenger seat. Espinosa handed over a vape pen containing THC oil which had been in the center console of the vehicle. He also turned over a cloth bag which held less than 20 grams of marijuana. A marijuana grinder and a metal marijuana smoking pipe were also found in the vehicle.

Espinosa was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

In defense of snowbirds

A Village of McClure resident, who is a snowbird, points out some incorrect assumptions about seasonal residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus points out the contributions of its members in honor of the month of June, which is celebrated as Pride Month.

Senior citizens aren’t going to sleep on the floor at hurricane evacuation shelters

A reader from Silver Oaks, responds to a recent commentary from Attorney General Ashley Moody and explains why some senior citizens are hesitant about evacuating when a hurricane approaches.

Little white cross case may be headed to U.S. Supreme Court

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident suggests that the infamous little white cross case in The Villages may have to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

We need to change the rules

A Village of Lynnhaven resident contends it’s time for The Villages to update the deed compliance rules.

Photos