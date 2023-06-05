83.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 5, 2023
type here...

The Villages SAR to hear from Betsy Ross re-enactor about iconic flag

By Staff Report
Tracy Suarez as Betsy Ross
Tracy Suarez as Betsy Ross.

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution continues its recent trend of inviting historic characters to speak at their meetings. Betsy Ross will be speaking to the SAR membership at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at Captiva Recreation Center.

Elizabeth Griscom Ross Ashburn Claypoole (1752-1836) was a Philadelphia seamstress credited with sewing the first official American flag at the request of her friend, George Washington. She witnessed first-hand the birth of our nation, and she is the iconic symbol of women during the American Revolution. Today she is remembered simply as Betsy Ross.

Portraying Betsy Ross will be Tracy Suarez. She loves American history and genealogy. She enjoys bringing history to life by writing family histories and researching the role her ancestors played in the formation of our nation.

Suarez joined Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in 2012, and has served in many leadership roles. Currently she serves as DAR State Name Badge Chair, State Chair of Constitution Week, and National Vice Chair of DAR School Scholarships. She is a member of the Ponce de Leon Chapter of DAR in Winter Haven

She lives in Haines City with her husband of 44 years, Bernardo Suarez. She met him in high school when he arrived as a foreign exchange student from Colombia. They have two grown daughters, and are the proud grandparents of four with a fifth on the way.  

Visitors are welcome to attend Saturday’s presentation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Little white cross case may be headed to U.S. Supreme Court

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident suggests that the infamous little white cross case in The Villages may have to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

We need to change the rules

A Village of Lynnhaven resident contends it’s time for The Villages to update the deed compliance rules.

The cross should remain

A Village of Fernandina resident says that a little white cross at the center of a legal battle in The Villages should remain in place. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I agree that Sawgrass Grove is overcrowded and pricey

A Village of Monarch Grove resident agrees with a previous letter writer who complained that Sawgrass Grove is overcrowded and pricey.

Snarky comments about my noble name

A Village of Pennecamp resident calls out the readers making snarky comments about his “noble” name. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos