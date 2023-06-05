83.2 F
The Villages
Monday, June 5, 2023
Villager suspected of DUI arrested while limping on flat tire at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Christine Brunette
Christine Brunette

A Villager suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after her vehicle was spotted while limping along on a flat tire at Lake Sumter Landing.

Christine Brunette, 57, who lives at 819 Camino Del Rey Drive, was at the wheel of the red 2015 Toyota at about 2 a.m. Saturday on Canal Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy heard a “loud pop” and then noticed “a rumbling sound as a red motor vehicle turned onto Canal Street off of Lakeshore Drive and it became apparent” the vehicle had a flat tire, the report said.

Brunette was alone in the car and it appeared she was under the influence. She denied consuming alcohol but said she had taken Gabapentin, an anti-convulsive medication.

Brunette agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but the deputy opted to halt the exercises out of concern for Brunette’s safety, due to her poor performance. She had an “unsteady gate” and was “swaying.”

She refused to provide a breath sample and said she wanted a lawyer.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

